Southern Miss football players protest racial injustice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Sun Herald, members of the Southern Miss football team released a statement Friday morning, saying they will not practice in protest of racial injustice.

The Mississippi State football team boycotted practice on Thursday, and the Ole Miss football team marched to The Square on Friday. The teams decided not to practice as a statement following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The players plan to march from M.M. Roberts Stadium at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and stand in front of the campus in Hattiesburg.

