Southern Miss football team to play Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2020 college football season is here. In Mississippi, the season kicks off in Hattiesburg on Thursday, when Southern Miss faces South Alabama.

Many other teams either postponed or canceled games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders with the Southern Miss Athletics Department said they’re excited for the game.

Only 25% capacity will be allowed at the Southern Miss stadium, with fans and staff required to wear masks. The university also added new sanitation stations within the stadium.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m.

