Southern Miss game at UTEP canceled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The UTEP football program announced the temporary suspension of team activities on Sunday, November 29. Due to the suspension, the Southern Miss game set for Friday, December 4, in El Paso, Texas, has been canceled.

This is the second-straight cancellation for the Golden Eagles, who saw their UAB game last Friday, November 27, called off due to COVID-19.



The Golden Eagles are scheduled to conclude its regular season next Thursday, December 10, when they face Florida Atlantic in a 5:30 p.m. contest at The Rock.

