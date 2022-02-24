While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on. But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Southern Miss Golden Eagles using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Terry Hardy (TE)- Draft pick: Round 5, #125 overall in 1998

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Amos Fowler (C)- Draft pick: Round 5, #121 overall in 1978

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Shawn Nelson (TE)- Draft pick: Round 4, #121 overall in 2009

Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Cedric Scott (DE)- Draft pick: Round 4, #114 overall in 2001

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Perry Carter (DB)- Draft pick: Round 4, #107 overall in 1994

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Tarvarius Moore (S)- Draft pick: Round 3, #95 overall in 2018

Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. T.J. Slaughter (LB)- Draft pick: Round 3, #92 overall in 2000

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Lamar Holmes (T)- Draft pick: Round 3, #91 overall in 2012

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Khyri Thornton (DT)- Draft pick: Round 3, #85 overall in 2014

Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#11. Marvin Harvey (TE)- Draft pick: Round 3, #70 overall in 1981

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#10. Jamie Collins (LB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #52 overall in 2013

Drafted by: New England Patriots

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

#9. Patrick Surtain (DB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1998

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (3 Pro Bowls)

#8. Richard Byrd (DE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 1985

Drafted by: Houston Texans

Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Todd Pinkston (WR)- Draft pick: Round 2, #36 overall in 2000

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Brett Favre (QB)- Draft pick: Round 2, #33 overall in 1991

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Years as a starter in NFL: 19 (11 Pro Bowls)

#5. Fred Cook (DE)- Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1974

Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Ray Guy (P)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 1973

Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#3. Louis Lipps (WR)- Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 1984

Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (2 Pro Bowls)

#2. Hanford Dixon (DB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1981

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)

#1. Tony Smith (RB)- Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1992