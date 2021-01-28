Southern Miss has high hopes for upcoming baseball season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — You know it’s almost baseball season when Media Day rolls around. Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry and several players zoomed in for virtual Media Day Thursday to discuss the upcoming season. Golden Eagles fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about this squad. They are ranked 29th in Collegiate Baseball’s prestigious pre-season top 50. And they return eight starters and fifteen pitchers from last year’s team that was on pace to win over 40 games before COVID-19 shut down the sports world. But as coach explains in the video above, with the shortened draft and extra year of eligibility, every team is loaded this year.