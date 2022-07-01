HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) officially joined the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) on Friday, July 1. The school accepted an invitation from the conference in October 2021.

Southern Miss joins 13 other Sun Belt members, including App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion also officially joined the conference on July 1.

USM’s athletic director, Jeremy McClain, also recently extended his contract with the school for another four years.

