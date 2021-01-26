Southern Miss junior Trace Clopton hanging up cleats to pursue career in military

VIDEO ABOVE: We catch up with Trace Clopton to discuss his decision to graduate early and pursue a career in military

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss junior center Trace Clopton made a tough decision Monday – he’s hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in the military.

“(After) lots and lots and lots of prayer…absolutely I feel that this is the right decision,” Clopton said.

The Brookhaven native will forgo his senior season. After years of protecting the quarterback, he’ll soon be protecting the country.

“I’m looking into the qualifications…to apply for flight school, to get a pilot’s slot.”

Clopton has been an anchor on the Southern Miss offensive line ever since he stepped foot on campus as a true freshman. Now he follows in the footsteps of his grandfathers, who also served in the military.

“There would be no greater honor in the world. It’s a job that every night I’m going to be able to go to sleep at night and know that I’m serving a purpose that I want to serve. So many of the great experiences that I’ve been able to experience growing up in this country – I’ll now have an opportunity to defend those.”

Clopton broke the news to new head coach Will Hall Monday morning.

“At first he wasn’t expecting it…and the meeting ended with him wrapping his arms around me, hugging me and telling me how proud he was of me.”

Hall says Trace represents what the program is all about. Clopton will graduate in May, and before he leaves he has a message for fans.

“You’re about to see some very special things happen in that program… I’m just telling you you’ve got some big things to look forward to with Southern Miss football.”