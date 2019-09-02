Southern Miss’ kick/punt return units shine in win over Alcorn State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern miss opened its season with a win over Alcorn State defeating the Braves 38-10.

The game was also special for Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson.

Hopson is the former head coach for the Braves and Saturday night was the first time taking on his former team since becoming the head coach at USM.

“It was a special game for me certainly,” Hopson said. “I remember when we scheduled it, but the thing that I loved about it — Alcorn is a special place and it’s certainly a program that’s really doing well and I think they’re going to do really well this year and I know a lot of the players. That senior class, their seniors, especially on the offensive side, I recruited all of those kids.”

The Golden Eagles also picked up former Alcorn standout Terry Whittington this off season.

The defensive lineman said after the game, he didn’t try to focus too much on playing against his former team.

“It was a good experience getting back on field,” Whittington said. “I wasn’t really too much focused on a lot going on with my teammates and stuff like that. I was just focused on the game and getting the win.”

The punt and kick return units stole the show, accounting for two touchdowns — both by WR Jaylond Adams.

“Jaylond had a great game, but he’s also wise enough to know that those guys on the kick off return, punt return unit, they’re the guys that that set him free,” Hopson said.

“Without the guys on them units, it wouldn’t have been possible and it just felt great being back out there with those guys,” said Adams who finished with 93 yards on two punt returns and 89 yards on a single kick return. “Coming off a season ending injury and to get in the endzone twice it felt great.”

Now, the Golden Eagles must prepare to face Mississippi State in Starkville this week. But, as for last night’s performance, Hopson was satisfied at least for the most part.

“I thought we had a pretty OK game defensively,” Hopson said. “I think offense, we kind of had some stuttering in the first half. I thought we picked it up a little bit in the second half but we’re in search each and every week to play that complete game. We know we got some work to do. We got to get ready to go to work and get ready for the next game.”