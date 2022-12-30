Southern Miss men’s basketball won its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game as part of the SBC on Thursday, 64-60 over Troy.

The Golden Eagles are now 12-2 overall. This is more wins than all of last season and the most in a season since Jay Ladner started as head coach in 2018.

“If you told me before the season we were going to be 11-2 entering conference play, I’d take it,” USM head coach Jay Ladner said.

Ladner said after the game that he thinks the team’s success this year has come from having great players who want to play ball and who have taken the team chemistry to the next level.

Southern Miss next plays at home Saturday at 2:00 p.m.