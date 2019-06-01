Sports

Southern Miss, Mississippi State pick up wins in regional openers

Southern Miss stayed red-hot Friday, blowing out Arizona State 15-3 in the first round of the Baton Rouge regional.

Meanwhile in Starkville, Mississippi State fought off a scrappy Southern team, 11-6.

In the video above - WJTV 12's Jesse Finver reports from Baton Rouge with postgame reaction from Southern Miss!

