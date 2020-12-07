Southern Miss officially introduces new head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi officially introduced its new head football coach on Monday. Will Hall is the 22nd head coach of the Golden Eagles program.
Hall spent the last two seasons at Tulane, where he was the offensive coordinator. He’s also the son of Mississippi coaching legend Bobby Hall.
Hall will be the fourth man to lead the team this season. He will replace Jay Hopson, who stepped down in September 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Focused on Mississippi: Remembering Pearl Harbor
- Weekend fires in Jackson connected to recent cold snap, officials say
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game postponed due to COVID-19
- WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient celebrates 96th birthday, community throws parade
- Double check that Zoom link: BBB warns of new phishing scams