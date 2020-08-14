HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics announced on Friday that its football game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, September 19 has been canceled due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s decision to cancel fall sports.
The Golden Eagles, which open the season at home, Thursday, September 3, against South Alabama, now have 11 games scheduled for the season.
“We have learned today with the OVC cancellation of fall sports that Tennessee Tech will not be able to play this fall,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “Our focus now turns into exploration of potential opportunities for us to play a 12th game this fall for our football program.”
Below is the current Southern Miss football schedule:
2020 Southern Miss Football Schedule
Sept. 3 – South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Louisiana Tech*, TBA
Sept. 26 – Tulane, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at North Texas*, TBA
Oct. 10 – Florida Atlantic*, TBA
Oct. 17 – at UTEP*, TBA
Oct. 24 – at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Rice*, TBA
Nov. 14 – at WKU*, TBA
Nov. 21 – UTSA*, TBA
Nov. 28 – at UAB*, TBA
LATEST STORIES:
- WIC prepares to transition into online operations
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’
- White House releases new report; President used Defense Production Act nearly 80 times to combat pandemic
- Inmate serving life for murder dies at Parchman hospital
- Southern Miss-Tennessee Tech football game canceled