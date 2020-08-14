Southern Miss-Tennessee Tech football game canceled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics announced on Friday that its football game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, September 19 has been canceled due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s decision to cancel fall sports.

The Golden Eagles, which open the season at home, Thursday, September 3, against South Alabama, now have 11 games scheduled for the season.

“We have learned today with the OVC cancellation of fall sports that Tennessee Tech will not be able to play this fall,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “Our focus now turns into exploration of potential opportunities for us to play a 12th game this fall for our football program.”

Below is the current Southern Miss football schedule:

2020 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – Louisiana Tech*, TBA

Sept. 26 – Tulane, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at North Texas*, TBA

Oct. 10 – Florida Atlantic*, TBA

Oct. 17 – at UTEP*, TBA

Oct. 24 – at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Rice*, TBA

Nov. 14 – at WKU*, TBA

Nov. 21 – UTSA*, TBA

Nov. 28 – at UAB*, TBA

