Southern Miss to play Tulane in Armed Forces Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(USM) — The Southern Miss football program on Sunday announced it has accepted an invitation to participate in the 17th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth, Texas.



The Golden Eagles, which finished their regular season with a 7-5 mark, will play Tulane (6-6) from the American Athletic Conference. This will be the first meeting between the two football programs since the 2010 season with the Golden Eagles holding a 23-7 overall mark in the series over the Green Wave. Southern Miss has captured the last six meetings in the series.



The game will be played at the Amon G. Carter Stadium on the TCU campus, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and will kick off at 10:30 a.m. The game will be telecast on ESPN as well as be heard on the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College.



The Golden Eagles make 14th bowl appearance over the last 18 years and 26th overall. Southern Miss returns to Ft. Worth for the first time since the 2004 regular season when they play TCU.



The game marks the first time Southern Miss has played in the Armed Forces Bowl.