HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Jaylond Adams returned the opening kick off 89 yards for a touchdown and Southern Miss never relinquished the lead, beating Alcorn State 38-10 in the season opener Saturday.

Adams also returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter to put the Golden Eagles up 35-10.

Southern Miss will head to Mississippi State next week, while Alcorn State will look to bounce back next week against Mississippi College.