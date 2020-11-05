Southern Mississippi Basketball Season Preview

The University of Southern Mississippi basketball team kicked off their first practice of the season. Head Coach Jay Ladner is excited about the new team including nine newcomers added to the roster.

Guard Ladavius Draine is third in Southern Mississippi history for most made three-pointers. The senior’s return this year will play a big role in the team’s success.

Coach Ladner says while the pre season charts may not rank the Golden Eagles very high due to so many new faces, sometimes odd circumstances breed odd results. He can’t convey enough how much coaching at his alma mater means to him.