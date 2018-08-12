Sports

Southern Miss suspends quarterback Kwadra Griggs

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2018 08:29 AM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Southern Miss redshirt senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs is suspended indefinitely.

The school released a statement early Saturday morning. It reads:

"The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Saturday that senior Kwadra Griggs has been suspended indefinitely pending resolution of a student conduct matter. The Athletics Department will make no further comment at this time."

During the team's media day Saturday, head coach Jay Hopson did not offer much on the suspension.

"H's one of my sons. I love him to death," said Hopson. "That's all I'm gonna say about that. Love the kid."

Griggs threw for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

Hopson said redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham "looks like he's moving to the top" of the QB depth chart.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18

  • P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/10/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/10/18