HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Southern Miss redshirt senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs is suspended indefinitely.

The school released a statement early Saturday morning. It reads:

"The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Saturday that senior Kwadra Griggs has been suspended indefinitely pending resolution of a student conduct matter. The Athletics Department will make no further comment at this time."

During the team's media day Saturday, head coach Jay Hopson did not offer much on the suspension.

"H's one of my sons. I love him to death," said Hopson. "That's all I'm gonna say about that. Love the kid."

Griggs threw for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

Hopson said redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham "looks like he's moving to the top" of the QB depth chart.