Spencer Turnbull’s Madison Central coach, teammate react to no-hitter

VIDEO ABOVE: Spencer Turnbull’s former head coach Gregg Perry and teammate Josh Laxer offer local perspective on the pitcher’s historic performance.

Madison Central product Spencer Turnbull made history Tuesday night, throwing the eighth no-hitter in Detroit Tigers history.

“I was surprised but not surprised,” Turnbull’s former Madison Central head coach Gregg Perry said. “Spencer’s always been one of those guys that puts the work in to get where he wants to be. I guess last night was the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

As great as Turnbull was in high school, Perry says he was the no. 3 starter in a loaded rotation that featured former Ole Miss star Josh Laxer.

“I don’t think it mattered who was out there,” Laxer said. “As long as one of us was on we were going to win that ball game.”

Laxer watched every single pitch from Turnbull’s masterpiece and couldn’t be more proud of his former teammate.

“It’s very tough to look at yourself and tell yourself you’ve got to make certain adjustments…and he’s able to look at himself in the mirror and know he can get better and he’s not going to settle until he does. That’s why he’s doing as well as he is and he’s as fun as he is to watch out there this year,” Laxer said.