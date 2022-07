FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- A former Northwest Rankin baseball player is headed to Boston.

Southern Miss pitcher and Flowood native Dalton Rogers was picked 99th in the 3rd round of the MLB Draft.

Rogers pitched tremendously at USM posting a 1.95 era this past season.

Roger’s teammate at Northwest Rankin and Southern Miss Garrett Ramsey was also picked by the Red Sox in the draft.