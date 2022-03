JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State women’s basketball team is headed into the postseason with a ton of momentum after demolishing Mississippi Valley State, 118-57, in the regular season finale Saturday. With the win, the Tigers finish a perfect 18-0 in SWAC regular season play. JSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament, as they look to book a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.