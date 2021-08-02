Sports Zone Sunday: Hall, Kiffin, Leach visit Neshoba Co. Fair, SWAC preview, Ole Miss alum wins silver medal

Join Noah Newman, Hailey Hunter and Blake Levine for another jam packed edition of Sports Zone Sunday.

SEGMENT ONE:

-Mike Leach, Will Hall and Lane Kiffin join forces at Neshoba County Fair

-1-on-1 with Alcorn QB Felix Harper

-Blake’s Take: SEC Power Rankings

SEGMENT TWO:

-Mississippi Hall of Fame weekend

-Ole Miss alum Raven Saunders wins silver in Shot Put

-JSU freshman competes in 4-x-1 for Trinidad and Tobago

-Saints camp report: defensive position battles heating up

SEGMENT THREE:

-MRA on ESPN2

-HS Previews: Callaway, Ridgeland, Raymond, Central Hinds

-1-on-1 with JSU QB Shedeur Sanders