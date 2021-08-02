Sports Zone Sunday: Hall, Kiffin, Leach visit Neshoba Co. Fair, SWAC preview, Ole Miss alum wins silver medal

Sports Videos
Posted: / Updated:

Join Noah Newman, Hailey Hunter and Blake Levine for another jam packed edition of Sports Zone Sunday.
SEGMENT ONE:
-Mike Leach, Will Hall and Lane Kiffin join forces at Neshoba County Fair
-1-on-1 with Alcorn QB Felix Harper
-Blake’s Take: SEC Power Rankings

SEGMENT TWO:
-Mississippi Hall of Fame weekend
-Ole Miss alum Raven Saunders wins silver in Shot Put
-JSU freshman competes in 4-x-1 for Trinidad and Tobago
-Saints camp report: defensive position battles heating up

SEGMENT THREE:
-MRA on ESPN2
-HS Previews: Callaway, Ridgeland, Raymond, Central Hinds
-1-on-1 with JSU QB Shedeur Sanders

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories