JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson is now accepting appointments for monoclonal antibody (MAB) infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients. The clinic will open on Tuesday, August 17, in the field hospital located in Parking Garage B, which is across from the adult and children's emergency rooms.

The clinic will be operated by a federal team sent to Mississippi. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. every day of the week and will operate until at least August 24, 2021. At least 40 appointment slots will be available each day.