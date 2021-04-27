Yazoo County’s Kenny Gainwell set to hear name called in NFL Draft

VIDEO ABOVE: Kenny Gainwell fills us in on how he’s feeling heading into the NFL Draft.

Kenny Gainwell racked up over 8,400 total yards and scored 108 touchdowns as a three-year starter at quarterback for Yazoo County High School.

“When I was in junior high going into 9th grade and high school – once I got a chance to play with varsity I was like ‘shoot I can make it to college I know I can make it in the NFL’,” Gainwell said.

Gainwell’s game more than translated to the next level. He was named AAC Rookie of the Year in what turned out to be his only full season at Memphis. Gainwell opted out in 2020 after multiple family members passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

“It kind of just made me feel like…’you’ve got to work even harder. You’re out but the work doesn’t stop’. I’m excited to play ball. I’m excited…to show the world what I can do.

Gainwell has been working out in Orlando, Florida since November. He is projected to go somewhere in the first three rounds. He’ll be watching in Georgia with family and friends, and especially can’t wait to share the moment with his older brother Curtis and younger brother Kory.

“It will be real special…I’m just ready to see their faces once my name gets called. It’s going to make me want to work even harder, because they had that dream too. I get to live it. They get to live it. So, I’m just excited.”

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Cleveland with round one and continues Friday with rounds two and three.