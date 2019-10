LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12’s Samaria Terry goes 1-on-1 with Alcorn State University’s first female president, Dr. Felecia M. Nave.

Nave, a former athlete herself, believes success in athletics stems from a strong relationship with the president. Samaria and Nave discuss all things Braves Athletics and the decision for the University to retire Steve McNair’s No. 9 jersey in this exclusive Sports Zone conversation.