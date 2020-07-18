Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Sports Zone 12 Presents Clash of the Titans: SWAC Roundtable

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In this special edition of Sports Zone Saturday, Sports Zone 12’s Noah Newman and Samaria Terry sit down exclusively with the head football coaches of Mississippi’s three SWAC teams: Alcorn State’s Fred McNair, Mississippi Valley State’s Vincent Dancy, and Jackson State’s John Hendrick.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories