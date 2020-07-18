JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In this special edition of Sports Zone Saturday, Sports Zone 12’s Noah Newman and Samaria Terry sit down exclusively with the head football coaches of Mississippi’s three SWAC teams: Alcorn State’s Fred McNair, Mississippi Valley State’s Vincent Dancy, and Jackson State’s John Hendrick.
LATEST STORIES:
- Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely
- Mississippi top doc: COVID ‘solution is not to get infected’
- Sports Zone 12 Presents Clash of the Titans: SWAC Roundtable
- Hometown is asked to step up for ‘Father of Country Music’
- Holy Goat! Stray animal protects church in south Mississippi