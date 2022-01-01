Sports Zone: Can the Saints win out for a shot at the playoffs? Our panel weighs in…

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Saints get their quarterback back, and their emotional leader on defense.



Are they ready to win the last two and claim a post-season spot?

And, if the Saints do make the playoffs, they will overcome a terrible season at home. So, why are the Saints so bad, at home in the dome?



Our panel weighs in.

Plus the Ochsner football coach, and quarterbacks coach for decades, on Ian Book’s NFL debut.

And Zion who? the Pelicans, behind their unwavering head coach, find their hoops sea legs.

Do you like what you see from these birds, as they fly into the New Year?

All next in the final 2021 edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.