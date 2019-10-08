Sports Zone CBF Preview: Ole Miss at Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Ole Miss Rebels took home SEC Player of the Week honors.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has taken the Rebels offense by storm picking up Conference Freshman of the Week. Sophomore Ben Brown earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after helping pave the way for Plumlee and an Ole Miss offense that piled up 413 yards rushing.

The Rebels are traveling to Columbia, Missouri to face Mizzou Saturday. The Tigers are 4-1 on the season with transfer QB Kelly Bryant under center.

“This is a very good football team,” said Matt Luke. “Defensively, they are very fast especially up front. Their guys move around and cause problems. Offensively, they’re very physical. They have the best tight end we’ve played yet [Albert Okwuegbunam] he’s very good. They have a good quarterback, good running back and a physical offensive line plus we’re playing on the road in the Southeastern Conference.”

Missouri hosts Ole Miss Saturday at 6 p.m.