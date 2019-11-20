Sports Zone CFB Preview: Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After coming off tough 40-34 loss to Southern, Jackson State’s chances of playing for a SWAC championship have diminished.

But, head coach John Hendrick says although Alcorn State has clinched the SWAC East Division title, they will still play their best football.

“Them being eastern division champions has no barring on the what the game’s going to be,” Hendrick said. “Let’s go win a football game. It’s the next football game on our schedule. It’s a rivalry game, lets go play as hard as we can. Let’s do everything we can to win the football game.”

Hendrick says they’ll have to stop Braves quarterback Felix Harper, who leads the league in pass efficiency.

“He can make throws and when a guy can make throws you got to manufacture, because we haven’t been a really great pass rushing football team,” said Hendrick. “But, we do manufacture pressure with some blitz things and we need to make sure we get pressure on him.”

The Braves defensive will have to slow down Keyshawn Harper, who is third in the conference in yards per carry with 6.4.

The Soul Bowl is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.