Sports Zone CFB Preview: Jackson State at Mississippi Valley

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State is now 1-5 as they prepare to face Mississippi Valley State

The Delta Devils are also 1-5. And, after Saturday one of these teams will pick up their first conference win.

“I believe they play us harder than they play anybody else because they really get after us and they really lay it on the line for this game and so, I’m expecting no different,” said Jackson State head coach John Hendrick. “We’re going up to their place. I’m expecting them to play with their hair on fire against us and we need to maximize their intensity and we need to match their passion in this football game.”

“We just go to do what we need to do, focus more on us and not on them and go out and correct our mistakes and get better,” said Vincent Dancy, MVSU head coach.