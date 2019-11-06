Sports Zone CFB Preview: Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State has now won three games in a row, moving its conference record to 3-1.

Josh Littles takes home SWAC Special Teams player of the week after tallying 111 yards on kick returns and a touchdown.

Now, the Tigers have a SWAC East Division title within reach with Alabama A&M, Southern, and Alcorn State still left on the schedule. Even though JSU is at No. 2 in the East, John Hendrick said they aren’t focused on that.

“We have to be good every week and we have to stay in the moment and at the moment we’re playing Alabama A&M. And they understand this Alabama A&M is in the East and it’s an eastern opponent that we need to beat.”

Alabama A&M is 2-2 in conference play.

The Tigers face off against the Bulldogs Saturday at 1 p.m.