Sports Zone CFB Preview: Mississippi State at Tennessee

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State quarterback situation is still a big question mark, with Tommy Stevens going down with a leg injury against Auburn.

Head coach Joe Moorhead said both Stevens and Garrett Shrader are a little nicked up right now, but they both practiced fully yesterday.

Moorhead was also asked in his weekly press conference Monday about facing a team that’s hungry for a win. The Bulldogs are preparing to face Tennessee.

“Every game is a must win for everybody,” Moorhead said. “I don’t think how they have played this year or what their record is or coming off a tough loss or having suffered some close setback is going to crank up their urgency to win. I think in this league, the margin of error is small regardless of the opponent. I think it is going to be challenging because it’s our next game.”

