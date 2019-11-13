Sports Zone CFB Preview: Southern vs. Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After winning three games in a row, Jackson State had its eyes set on taking the SWAC East division title.

After a tough loss 48-43 loss to Alabama A&M, the Tigers aren’t out of the race yet but, they’ll have to play their best football in their final two match ups.

Head coach John Hendrick said quarterback Jalon Jones will get the start against Southern.

MEMPHIS, TN – SEPTEMBER 14: Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jalon Jones (4) scans the field for an open receiver during the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones went 13-19 passing for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns, he also rushed for another 174 yards. But, the Jaguars also have two explosive quarterbacks in LaDarius Skelton and Glendon McDaniel.

“Coach Odom does a great job with coaching his football team,” Hendrick said during his press conference Monday. “He has a really discipline, his kids play with a high level of discipline. He has two quarterbacks that he’s played. One is a better thrower, one is better runner. The runner is really scary because he can hurt you by himself running the football. So, you’ve got to be really cognizant and careful about where he is and making sure you get him on the ground. He has a big offensive line. He has a sound defense and they’re sound in special teams. So, it’s a big challenge for us.”