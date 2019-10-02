Sports Zone CFB Preview: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss is preparing to take on Vanderbilt for homecoming.

And that will mark the 94th meeting between these two teams.

Although the Rebs lost to No. 2 Alabama, this Ole Miss offense is coming off a week in which they set a season high in rushing yards with 279 — the most rushing yards allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 2011.

WR Elijah Moore hauled in three catches versus the tide, bringing his season total to 32, all without a single drop — that’s the most catches of any SEC receiver.

This week, defensively, the Rebs are going to have to stop Vandy QB Riley Neal.

“He’s a guy that’s a transfer,” said Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke. “He’s a good player. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s accurate, he gets the ball out, and he’s got the leading returning receiver in the SEC. They have a really good running back, so they can do both. They have a good running game, a good play action, and some good tight ends that they can get the ball to, and a very good receiver. They have the ability to score some points for sure.”

In Nashville, the Commodores picked up their first win Saturday over Northern Illinois. Neal went 21-of 28 for 189 yards and one score.

Head coach Derek Mason said now they’re focused on Ole Miss’ new star John Rhys Plumlee.

“I thought he performed well versus Alabama for a freshman,” Mason said of the Oak Grove standout. “To be out there, the game looked easy for his, reminds me of Shae Patterson in terms of his ability, movement. He’s got a cool calmness about him and guys played for him. So, those are all things that you look at when you watch the film. I think that group with [Jerrion] Ealy, and when you look at [Elijah] Moore, they’ve got talent all over field offensively.”

This match up kicks off at 6 p.m. at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.