Sports Zone Conversation: Ameshya Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday’s big win over Texas Southern.

She’s a big reason why the Tigers are 12-0 in the SWAC for the first time ever, but her journey was far from easy.

“First year it was hard, so let me try to stick it out. Second year, I’m like it’s getting a little too hard I don’t think I can do this for four more years,” Williams said. “It was just like life hit me really hard. Leaving Mississippi State just made me change whole mind of playing basketball. I didn’t want to do nothing with basketball.”

Williams was a Dandy Dozen signing with Mississippi State out of West Harrison High School in Gulfport.



So, how did she get back on the basketball court?

Four words: head coach Tomekia Reed.



“I really wanted Ameshya when I was at Hinds Community College,” said Reed. “It was being sad that she wasn’t going to go Division I because her grades weren’t good. So, we knew that if she was going to go to a community college, we wanted her to come to Hinds Community College. We built that relationship with her family early.”

“Once I recognized that she has let Mississippi State. I knew that I needed to get in contact with her. Just the media blew it up to be negative that she had left, and I knew it would have had to be hard for her and I can remember reaching out to her grandmother and her grandmother told me they hadn’t talked to her. So, I said I have to get in contact with her. I texted her every day. Every day I texted and finally she responded to my text message and from there it was history.”



Williams agreed to enroll in school and play for Reed at Jackson State, but then she learned she was pregnant.

Williams and her son, Jace.

“I got a call from Coach Reed, I didn’t answer,” said Williams. “So, she text and she asked me was I OK. Just give her a respond. So, I text her back and told her I was OK. She just kept texting and texting talking to me about school and stuff. So I was thinking, I am about to have a child.”

“I told her, you’re going to have so much support,” said Reed. “I still want you here in school. I’m a single mom, we can get through this together. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure your son’s needs are met, make sure your needs are met. You’re going to be fine, don’t worry about a thing. Once she got here, we wrapped our arms around him and wrapped our arms around her. When we she goes to class, we keep him because we know how tough it is for her. We wanted to make sure everything was smooth. She has tough times, sacrifices have to be made. She misses out on a lot being here in a school trying to make a way for him. And I do the same, being away from my son, those are sacrifices that I make. I have to tell him every day, don’t let this sadden you. One day it’s going to really pay off for you.”

Williams gave birth to her son, Jace, in December of 2018. She was on the court that following June.



“Every chance I have, I try to go back home to be with him, but I have to come back that same day or or the next day that morning because I have class the next day,” Williams said. “But I try to stick it out and make a big sacrifice. I ‘m still working on it that sacrifice but it’s hard.”

Reed and Jace.

“I just try to ease her through it,” said Reed. “And the times that she wants to get away to go see him, I let her do that because I understand being a single mom. I thank God that I have that relationship in that area with her and that understanding because another coach may not understand, another coach may not let her leave to be with her son.”



Williams said, “It’s like she changed my life around.”

Now at Jackson state, Williams is having a career year, averaging 10.7 points per game to along with 8.9 rebounds. And, 10 double doubles on the season.



“We had factored her in early, we knew it was going to be a transition for her because she had been out two years, but she came in and transitioned perfectly,” Reed said. “She lost a lot of weight after she had the baby, she got into better shape. And now as the seasons going on and on she’s getting in more shape and she’s playing a whole lot better. She’s a lot more confident. She’s turning into the young woman that she is, she’s maturing a lot on and off the court and she’s helping to push players around us to be better.”

Williams says in 20 years she believes her son will be proud of her for going back to school.

“I think he would be very proud because – well let me say this. I would be proud of myself because I don’t want my child to have the life I had,” Williams said. “I want her to have a better life than me. I don’t want him to have to do nothing that he’s not supposed to do. I think he would be very proud that he has a mother that’s playing professional ball, a mother that went back and did something to better the life of his and mine.”