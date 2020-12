STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi State accepted an invitation to play in a program-record 11th straight bowl game. According to the Clarion Ledger, the Bulldogs (3-7) were selected to play No. 25 Tulsa (6-2) in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, at 11 a.m. CT on December 31.