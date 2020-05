You don’t have to live in central mississippi for too long before learning where most of the top athletes train. D1 Jackson is truly a gold mine for athletes especially in the months leading up to the fall football season. D1 has trained over 1000 professional athletes and over 100 NFL draft picks. General Manager at D1 Jackson and former Ole Miss and Washington Redskin wide receiver Mike Espy is passionate about helping his athletes reach their potential.

"Essentially when you walk in these doors you have a 60 yard field 25 yards wide, the music is going to be banging in your ear, and we have that atmosphere where you’re really going to feel like you’re in an athletic arena," said Espy.