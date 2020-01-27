Sports Zone Conversation: Saahdiq Charles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2019-2020 LSU team has been deemed one of the greatest college football teams of all time, with an offense that was mind blowing.

With great offenses, you need great linemen in the trenches, like offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles.

The MRA standout started at left tackle most of the season for the Tigers, and was part of an offensive line that was named the Joe Moore award winner for the top unit in the nation.

He’s decided to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Sports Zone’s Samaria Terry caught up with Charles via face-time, as he trains in Dallas for the Combine, to talk about playing a position that’s often overlooked and being a National Champion.

“At the end of the day that’s our job. We kind of just strap our pads up, strap our helmets up and go to war for each other. All five of us we make one and to watch our quarterback win the Heisman, our running backs make big plays, wide receivers dancing when we score touchdowns, it means everything to us.”

“I feel like a champion, I guess. It’s a lot of hard work that’s put into the season, a lot of time and dedication from not just me, but my guys, my teammates. It was a great ride while we had it, a great accomplishment.”

“I felt confident in my play and how I played in the games, in my games I had this year and the year before and the year before. I got close to 30 starts in the last three years. I think that I’ve done everything that I could have possibly done to get to my decision and to the stage where I just felt like I was ready to move on.”