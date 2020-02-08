Sports Zone Conversation: Silentianna “Snudda” Collins

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — If you’re at a Brookhaven girls’ basketball game, it’s likely you’ll see No. 5 knocking down an open three.

Her name is Silentianna Collins. She would prefer you call her Snudda.

“I grew up with my grandma, she was calling me that,” said Collins. “I used to didn’t like it, but now I kind of grew into because I wanted to make my own name.”

She said she about five when she fell in love with the game of basketball.

“I didn’t know women could go professional, I only thought men did. Then when I found out women could, I was like oh that’s what I want to do when I grow up. I just grew up always saying that.”

“When I was in junior high, I didn’t know I was that good either. Then I started working with coach Wilson every day after school and I started to get better. People kept telling me I was a D-1 player, I didn’t see it, but as I kept playing coaches started coming.”

Like Ole Miss head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee McCuin.

“Even though she’s at a big SEC school, she’s got a good program that can help me get to where I want to be in life. Everything she promised sounded so real.”

Collins was a part of history when she signed to Ole Miss’ first No. 1 recruiting class in the conference, No. 9 in the country.

“Me personally, I didn’t know I was like there like that. I’m just really playing a game. But, it actually feels good to be a part of that. I didn’t really think I was going to have this much attention when I did it, it was just for me.”

And, she believes she can make a big difference to a program that’s currently winless in SEC.

“People like my height, you wouldn’t expect them to be able to dribble and shoot. I’ll probably get into their program like a shooting guard or something helping them on the offensive side and possibly defensive side, too.”

For Brookhaven, Collins is averaging 18.8 points per game to go along with 7 rebounds and 2 steals, helping to lead the Lady Panthers to an undefeated record in Region 5-5A.

“It’s going better that I really thought it would have because our defense has gotten better. Our team bonding has gotten better and as each game went by we started fixing things that were wrong from the last game. Then that kept us going and got us to good overall record that I feel like we have now.”

“What gets us winning, our defense. That’s our foundation and our team chemistry is good too.”