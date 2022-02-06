NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron stopped by WGNO Studios looking relaxed and happy. And he is soon headed west to watch the Big Game with lots of his Tigers, in it.

“I feel like a proud poppa watching the game,” Orgeron told Ed Daniels.



Coach O also talks that first recruiting visit with Joe Burrow.



“I couldn’t get my claws in him.,” admitted Orgeron. “He said I don’t want to talk that recruiting game.”



And Coach O says there is something he would never do.



Plus, the Saints search for a head coach. Our Richie Mills was in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.



And Jori Parys on a former Newman star who made a special request from his high school coach – last week.



And that video led to more highlights in the NFC Championship game.



All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.