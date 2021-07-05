Sports Zone: Mississippi State National Championship Edition

When a team in Mississippi wins the College World Series, you do an entire show about it! Join us for wall-to-wall coverage of Mississippi State’s historic championship run in Omaha.
SEGMENT 1:
-Newman’s key moment in the series
-Postgame press pass
-Emotional fan reaction in Omaha
-Airport arrival, parade and celebration
-Fan honors late father at College World Series
SEGMENT 2:
-Jake Mangum joins Hailey Hunter
-One on one with longtime bus driver Everett Kennard
-Jackson family celebrates special week in Omaha
-Left Field Lounge: Omaha edition
-Starkville mayhem: Anthony and the Fountain Girls
-David Clark reflects on son Kellum’s first season
SEGMENT 3:
-Students camp out at box office all night for tickets
-One on one with Jay Powell
SEGMENT 4:
-One on one with the voice of the Bulldogs Jim Ellis