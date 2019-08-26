Sports Zone: Noah & Samaria react to Andrew Luck’s retirement

With the start of the NFL season less than two weeks away, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and a four-time pro bowl selection, announced on Saturday night that he’s retiring.

During his career, the 29-year-old has suffered a lacerated kidney, a torn abdomen, torn cartilage, and a concussion.

And an emotional luck said he’s too beat up to continue.

Sports Zone’s Noah Newman and Samaria Terry react to his announcement and the backlash he’s received.

