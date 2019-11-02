Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Play of the Day: Brandon’s Ladarius Moore
Top Stories
President Trump endorses Republican Tate Reeves for governor
Top Stories
Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized by JPD
Secretary of State candidate: Sen. Michael Watson
Beto O’Rourke drops out of presidential race
Most wanted suspect in Adams County captured
Politics
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Election
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Secretary of State candidate: Sen. Michael Watson
Top Stories
Secretary of State Candidate: Johnny DuPree
Top Stories
MEC hosts annual Hobnob Mississippi
AG Hood sending more than $36 million to Mississippi’s general fund
Digital First: General Election Day reminders for Mississippi voters
Latest poll shows Reeves in slight lead in Governor’s race
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: (1) Starkville 50, Warren Central 24
Sports
Posted:
Nov 1, 2019 / 11:05 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Nov 1, 2019 / 11:05 PM GMT-0500
VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren Central falls to No. 1 Starkville 50-24.
Trending Stories
Dwan Wakefield found guilty in Kingston Frazier’s death and kidnapping
President Trump endorses Republican Tate Reeves for governor
Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized by JPD
Former clerk for Mississippi town arrested for embezzlement
Most wanted suspect in Adams County captured
Community Calendar