Sports Zone O.T.: Callaway 30, Ridgeland 48

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland prevailed in a key 2-5A matchup over Callaway, 48-30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story