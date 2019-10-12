Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Fairgoers and staff work against Mother Nature to enjoy the state fair
Top Stories
As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
Top Stories
Mississippi students take field trip to State Fair
Jackson Zoo settlement to be finalized next Tuesday
Man convicted of bludgeoning teenager to death
Canton 12-year-old phenom honored by Mississippi Board of Education
Politics
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Election
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
MS Governor Debate: Post-debate Analysis
Top Stories
Voters react to candidates Reeves, Hood and find creative ways to engage with debate
Top Stories
Poll: Who do you think won the #MSGovDebate?
PHOTOS: Hood, Reeves debate in Hattiesburg
REPLAY: Hood and Reeves trade jabs over guns, minimum wage, healthcare during lively debate
Mississippi governor candidates set for statewide debate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Furcast Photo Submission
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Callaway 30, Ridgeland 48
Sports
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 11:11 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 11:11 PM GMT-0500
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland prevailed in a key 2-5A matchup over Callaway, 48-30.