Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Exclusive: Van Winkle Elementary student left outside classroom, JPS investigating
Top Stories
State Fair line-up released
Top Stories
Advocates concerned over merger of textbook companies
Former Ole Miss student indicted on capital murder charges
Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 3 storm
MDOT crews reopen roads following historic flooding
Politics
Election Results
Election
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Jim Hood Tours DuBard School
Top Stories
Governor hopeful Jim Hood speaks on preparations for the general election
Top Stories
Tate Reeves wins GOP nomination for Mississippi Governor
Election Day Photos: Volunteers work hard to bring in the vote
Hinds Co. Republican Party strengthens staff to avoid poll errors
Republican candidate for Hinds Co. Supervisor compares district to 3rd world country
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Charleston 20, Yazoo County 13
Sports
Posted:
Aug 30, 2019 / 11:03 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2019 / 11:03 PM UTC
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — Charleston took down Yazoo County 20-13 Friday night.