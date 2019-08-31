Sports Zone O.T.: Gulfport 21, Northwest Rankin 14

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Northwest Rankin falls to Gulfport 21-14, moving 0-2 on the season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story