Sports Zone O.T.: Jackson Academy 15, Parklane 14

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Academy edges Parklane 15-14 to move to 3-2 in MAIS Region 1-6A.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar