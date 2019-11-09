Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Sports Zone O.T.: Oak Grove 38, Northwest Rankin 21
Top Stories
How to heat up your home while avoiding fire hazards
Top Stories
Homeless shelter fills up as temperatures drop
Veterans Voices: Wilton’s Wish
Veterans Voices: Jackson’s Top Airman
Veterans Voices: The meaning behind the flagpole
Politics
Election
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
At least 22 Millsaps College students registered to vote didn’t appear in county poll books
Top Stories
Nearly 1 million registered voters didn’t vote in the governors’ race
Top Stories
David McRae announced as Mississippi’s next Treasurer
Michael Watson to become next Secretary of State
Andy Gipson elected Agriculture Commissioner
Mike Chaney remains Insurance Commissioner
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
Home for the Holidays
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Jeff Davis County 48, Hazlehurst 6
Sports
Posted:
Nov 9, 2019 / 12:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2019 / 12:00 AM CST
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Jefferson Davis County stymies Hazlehurst 48-6.
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Steve McNair’s son says he wasn’t invited to father’s jersey retirement
Sports Zone O.T.: Jeff Davis County 48, Hazlehurst 6
Multi Vehicle Crash on I-55 Friday Morning
Missing Clark Atlanta University student found dead
Ridgeland Getting a Downtown