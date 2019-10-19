Sports Zone O.T.: Natchez 30, Forest Hill 18

Skip to content
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 11:02 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 11:02 PM GMT-0500
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez picked up a big region three win, 30-18 over Forest Hill.