Sports Zone O.T.: Neshoba Central 48, Holmes County Central 14

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) - Police tape remains near the intersection of Mound Street and Broadway Street in Yazoo City where the county coroner said Katrina Simpson and Timothy Grayson died on Thursday. Authorities said the two were killed in an officer-involved shooting.

"Any time young people are killed like this, to me it's a senseless situation," said Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.