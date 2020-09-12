Sports Zone O.T. rolls on with MHSAA week two action, and MAIS week four contests. Check out highlights in the video above from the following matchups:
-Ridgeland 48, Terry 18
-Bayou Academy 0, MRA 35
-NE Lauderdale 0, Jackson Academy 34
-Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47
Sports Zone O.T. Part 2: Ridgeland-Terry, Jefferson-Crystal Springs, MAIS highlights
Sports Zone O.T. rolls on with MHSAA week two action, and MAIS week four contests. Check out highlights in the video above from the following matchups: