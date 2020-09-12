Severe Weather Tools

Sports Zone O.T. Part 2: Ridgeland-Terry, Jefferson-Crystal Springs, MAIS highlights

Sports
Sports Zone O.T. rolls on with MHSAA week two action, and MAIS week four contests. Check out highlights in the video above from the following matchups:
-Ridgeland 48, Terry 18
-Bayou Academy 0, MRA 35
-NE Lauderdale 0, Jackson Academy 34
-Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47

