Sports Zone O.T. Part 2: Ridgeland-Terry, Jefferson-Crystal Springs, MAIS highlights

(AP) - Vanderbilt has announced the Commodores will start the fall season in all sports without any fans at home events through October.

Athletic director Candice Lee said Friday that health and safety concerns about COVID-19 is why Vanderbilt is keeping fans away. She says this is the new normal environment where the focus is on keeping everyone healthy and as safe as possible. Playing without fans will allow officials to focus on minimizing risk to students and coaches, and Lee says that will help their ability to finish the season.