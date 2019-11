LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) -- Alcorn State baseball and football legend Willie "Rat" McGowan passed away Wednesday.

McGowan, "The Dean of SWAC baseball", coached the Braves baseball team for 40 years. The McComb native finished his career with 711 wins and four SWAC eastern division titles. He was named the SWAC baseball coach of the year four times (1978, '79, 1981, '88).